SI

Charles Barkley Scolds Karl-Anthony Towns to His Face for His 'Dumb Fouls'

The All-Star center has spent parts of the Eastern Conference finals in foul trouble.

Patrick Andres

Karl-Anthony Towns watches the scoreboard during a game against the Pacers.
Karl-Anthony Towns watches the scoreboard during a game against the Pacers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks would not be in the Eastern Conference finals without star center Karl-Anthony Towns—but not everything he's done this series has helped his team win.

In five games against the Indiana Pacers, Towns has scored 35, 20, 24, 24 and 24 points. On the flip side, he has committed four, three, five, four and five fouls.

His fouls are often ill-timed, and on Thursday night got under the skin of Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley—a player who averaged a full foul fewer per 36 minutes than Towns has in his playoff career.

"Why do you be getting them dumb fouls?" Barkley asked Towns point blank after New York sewed up its 111–94 Game 5 win.

"God only knows," Towns replied, chuckling.

"When you got your fourth foul, they took you out. (The Pacers) made a run," Barkley pointed out. "You gotta stop doing that."

Towns, to his credit, took Barkley's criticism in stride—even as he enjoys the most productive postseason of his career.

"You ain't wrong," Towns said. "It hurts my team."

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA