Charles Barkley Takes Shot at Draymond Green for NBA All-Star Game Format Complaints
Charles Barkley is firing back at Draymond Green, who has been complaining about the NBA's new All-Star game format all night.
The Golden State Warriors forward has expressed his displeasure with the new format for 2025. He doesn't believe the Rising Stars team should be participating because they were not selected as All-Stars. He also doesn't like the four-team tournament setup, or the fact that the first team to score 40 points wins each game.
Video of Green's complaints is below.
Barkley seemed fed up with Green's complaining and ripped him for whining about the new setup. He then made a pretty good point: Green's generation of players made the All-Star game uncompetitive and now he's complaining about the league changing the setup in an attempt to make it more interesting.
It's hard to disagree with Barkley's assessment. I'm sure Green will have a response.