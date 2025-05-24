SI

Charles Barkley, Tyrese Haliburton Argue About How to Eat Steak After Pacers’ Game 2 Win

The Pacers star expressed disappointment in Barkley's culinary choices.

The Indiana Pacers have every reason to celebrate after stealing Game 2 from the New York Knicks on Friday night to pull ahead to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Following Tyrese Haliburton's animated heroics in Game 1, Pascal Siakam put up a team-high 39 points to help lift the Pacers to a 114-109 victory and silence the home fans at Madison Square Garden. Haliburton spoke with NBA analyst Charles Barkley after his team's big win, and it didn't take long before their conversation took a turn for the culinary.

Haliburton asked Barkley if he was going to order steak at St. Elmo's, a popular steakhouse in Indy, during the Pacers' homestand for the next two games of the series.

"Oh yeah," Barkley said. "I'm taking well-done, come on brother."

"Come on, dog," Haliburton said, with an expression of mild disgust. "You're too old for that. Medium, medium-rare."

"Oh my god I would never eat medium-rare. I'm from Alabama man, we just throw some sauce on it," Barkley responded.

A very important discussion to have after the Pacers just took another step toward eliminating the Knicks and booking their ticket to the NBA finals.

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

