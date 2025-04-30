Charles Barkley Had Violent Answer for What He Would've Done to Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad
Tyrese Haliburton's dad became an unlikely storyline Tuesday night when he had an on-court run-in with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seconds after Indiana sent Milwaukee out of the playoffs in thrilling victory.
Charles Barkley said Wednesday that he would have handled things a lot differently that Antetokounmpo did if he was in the position.
"Giannis is one of my favorite players," Barkley said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "He became more of one of my favorite players last night because ain't no way in hell I wouldn't have clocked his ass.”
Barkley added, "Ain’t no way I wouldn’t have clocked him. And I ain’t trying to be no fake tough guy on television. There’s no way I wouldn’t have punched him in the face when he did what he did.”
You have to think Barkley would have done just that during his playing days.
Barkley also called Shaq "stupid" for saying on TNT after the game that Antetokounmpo was to blame for the clash.
Here's Barkley's full comments on that situation:
It will be interesting to see if the NBA punishes Haliburton's dad at all in the next series, where the Pacers will face the No. 1-seed Cavs.