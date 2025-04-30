Shaq Surprisingly Blamed Giannis Antetokounmpo for Clash With Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad
The Indiana Pacers sent the Milwaukee Bucks home from the playoffs on Tuesday night and things took a violent turn after the final whistle with players from both teams shoving each other and Giannis Antetokounmpo having a heated moment with Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John Haliburton.
Shaquille O'Neal had a surprising take on the Giannis-Haliburton altercation, saying on the Inside the NBA postgame show that Antetokounmpo was to blame for the situation because he said something to Haliburton's dad, which Shaq thought started it all.
Charles Barkley was quick to fire back at Shaq over that, saying no fan should ever be on the court, which is a very correct take by the NBA legend.
Shaq said that didn't matter because Haliburton's dad is always on the court after the game and that Antetokounmpo shouldn't have said anything to him.
Here's that discussion.
They later continued the argument, with Shaq not backing down:
Even Haliburton said his dad was in the wrong and that they would have a discussion about it later on that night.
Barkley seemed to have the right take on this one. Shaq, meanwhile, had the most mind-boggling one.