Charlotte Hornets Issue Tough Update on Brandon Miller After Wrist Injury

This is yet another blow for the injury-plagued Hornets.

Brigid Kennedy

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller on Jan 12, 2025.
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller on Jan 12, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, his team announced Thursday afternoon.

Miller initially sustained the injury during Charlotte's 117–112 win over Utah last Wednesday. It's another tough blow for the 11–29 Hornets, who have been dealing with injuries all year; Miller himself missed six games earlier this season due to an ankle injury.

The Hornets' second-leading scorer finishes his second year in the league averaging 21 points, 3.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 27 total outings.

"It's one of those bittersweet things where you're happy for the victory, but unfortunate news on Brandon," Hornets coach Charles Lee said after last week's win. "We'll just kind of have to band together and help him through his rehab."

"That definitely hurts," added Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who was sidelined for at least two weeks earlier this season with a calf injury. "I was in the same kind of situation, my rookie year, or sophomore, whatever. I know how he feel, we just always have his back, watch out for him. He with the whole squad. That'll help a little. I remember my situation, being with, around the guys, that's yeah. I know it's tough times though."

Speedy recovery to Miller.

