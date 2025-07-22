Chauncey Billups Clearly Defines Role for Damian Lillard Through Injury Recovery
Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks after two seasons. He is currently rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, which will keep him sidelined through his first year back in Portland.
That doesn't mean the star point guard won't be put to work though, as Blazers coach Chauncey Billups admitted what Lillard's first season reunited with the Blazers may look like.
"He'll be back as good as ever if you know anything about him, so I'm excited about that," Billups said to reporters as he sat next to Lillard during his introductory press conference Monday. "I told him that this year he's going to be the highest paid assistant coach in league history because I'm going to be putting him to work every day."
Lillard said he was "thankful and appreciative" of the door being open for him to make his triumphant return to the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career.
He was named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 37.6% on three-pointers last year with the Bucks. Although he won't bring that production to the court for the Blazers immediately, he'll serve as a rostered coach similar to Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala for the Golden State Warriors toward the end of their careers.
The first year of Lillard's deal with Portland will likely be a complete wash on the court, but he still has the second year of his deal plus a player option for the 2027-28 season to shine on the floor after he serves as a player-coach while he continues to rehab the injury.