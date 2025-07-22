SI

Damian Lillard 'Thankful' Door Remained Open for Return to Portland Amid Achilles Tear

The longtime Trail Blazers star has returned home after two seasons in Milwaukee.

Longtime Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is returning home after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Damian Lillard spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, and it's likely he'll now spend the rest of his career with the franchise after signing a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency.

Lillard, who spent his last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, tore his Achilles in the playoffs this spring and was released by the team earlier this offseason. Lillard is likely to miss most (if not all) of next season, but he will rehab with the Trail Blazers training staff as he returns to full health. He was introduced ahead of his second stint with the franchise on Monday.

"I'm just excited. I'm really thankful and appreciative of the door being open for me to come back, even with me being hurt," Lillard said. "It means a lot to me. Not only to play for this organization again—I never not wanted to play for this organization—but to be back in this community that I'm most familiar with. All the familiar faces. All the things I've been connected to even during the time I wasn't playing here the last two years, it all just feels right. Usually when I have to make a decision, I put a lot of thought into it. I ask questions to the people around me, but this was a decision that wasn't hard at all."

Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists on 44.8% shooting last season. The seven-time All-NBA guard just turned 35 years old, so there are plenty of questions about how he will look on the floor once he's fully recovered from his injury.

But Portland was more than happy to bring the franchise icon home, where he will look to help a young, ascending roster contend upon his return.

