Chet Holmgren Declared Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP After Thunder Win Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder came out on top of the battle between MVP candidates, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. were able to defeat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided series-clinching Game 7 on Sunday.
After the game, Chet Holmgren didn't hesitate to let fans know that he thinks the MVP race is officially over.
"You know who this is? The MVP," Holmgren said before celebrating with Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant in Game 7, scoring a game-high 35 points to go with three rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot 12 for 19 from the field and made three three-pointers as the Thunder cruised to a 125–93 victory.
Jokic, on the other hand, was a -23 in the defeat, logging 20 points, seven assists and nine rebounds while shooting 5 for 9 from the field.
With Oklahoma City headed to the conference finals for the first time since 2016, Holmgren let the world know that his superstar teammate is deserving of the NBA's most prestigious regular-season award.