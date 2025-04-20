NBA Reveals Full List of Finalists for MVP, Other 2024-25 Season Awards
As the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs get underway, the league has also announced the finalists for this year's array of awards, ranging from NBA MVP to Comeback Player of the Year, and a handful of other top accolades.
Overall, the league will hand out seven awards; Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Each award has three finalists, though it's not yet been revealed when each award will be announced. Last season, the awards trickled out throughout the postseason, starting with Most Improved Player on April 23 and ending with MVP on May 8. Whether the league follows a similar pattern this year remains to be seen.
We'll take a look at the three finalists for each award:
Finalists for 2024-25 NBA Awards
NBA Coach of the Year
- Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
- J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets
NBA Rookie of the Year
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Sixth Man of the Year
- Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
- Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
NBA Most Improved Player
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Clutch Player of the Year
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
NBA MVP Finalists
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets