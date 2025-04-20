SI

NBA Reveals Full List of Finalists for MVP, Other 2024-25 Season Awards

Karl Rasmussen

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
As the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs get underway, the league has also announced the finalists for this year's array of awards, ranging from NBA MVP to Comeback Player of the Year, and a handful of other top accolades.

Overall, the league will hand out seven awards; Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Each award has three finalists, though it's not yet been revealed when each award will be announced. Last season, the awards trickled out throughout the postseason, starting with Most Improved Player on April 23 and ending with MVP on May 8. Whether the league follows a similar pattern this year remains to be seen.

We'll take a look at the three finalists for each award:

Finalists for 2024-25 NBA Awards

NBA Coach of the Year

J.B. Bickerstaff
Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
  • Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

NBA Rookie of the Year

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
  • Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
  • Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
  • Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
  • Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
  • Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

NBA Most Improved Player

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
  • Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
  • Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
  • Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

NBA MVP Finalists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

