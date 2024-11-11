Chet Holmgren Took Brutal Fall and Needed Help Getting Off Court
Oklahoma City Thunder fans are holding their collective breath right now.
On Sunday, during the first quarter of the Thunder's matchup with the Golden State Warriors, star forward Chet Holmgren took a brutal fall and had to be helped off the court.
With 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins faked his defender out with a pump fake, then drove hard to the basket. Holmgren went up to block the shot but couldn't and Wiggins banked the ball in. As he came down, Holmgren twisted to his side and landed hard on the right side of his body.
The 22-year-old was clearly in pain and writhed on the floor a bit before being helped off the court.
Video of the play is below.
And here is footage of him being helped off the court as he can't put any weight on his right leg.
That's a brutal blow to the Thunder, as Holmgren has been excellent to open the season. Through the first nine games during the 2024-25 campaign, he is averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. He's also hitting 51.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.
Hopefully his injury isn't too serious.