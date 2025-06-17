SI

Chet Holmgren Gushed Over Star Teammate Jalen Williams After Huge Game 5 Performance

Williams scored 40 points to put the Thunder on the cusp of a championship.

Mike McDaniel

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren had nothing but good things to say about Jalen Williams after a huge Game 5 win.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren had nothing but good things to say about star teammate Jalen Williams, who scored 40 points in Game 5 to help put the franchise on the cusp of an NBA title.

Williams, who was named Third-Team All-NBA this season, has been instrumental to the team's success alongside league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But don't let Williams get overlooked.

"Like you said, this is the biggest stage, but it doesn't matter where he's at. He's special," Holmgren told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "That's what we see, like you said, all year. It doesn't surprise me, but I'm still impressed by it."

The Thunder were down two games to one to the Indiana Pacers, but won Game 4 in Indiana and Game 5 at home to take control of an NBA Finals that appeared to be totally up for grabs.

The Thunder have been the best team in basketball all year long, so anything short of a championship would be a disappointment. They're now one game away from basketball immortality.

