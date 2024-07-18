SI

Chet Holmgren Took a Shot at Miami Heat Fans That’s Not Based on His Reality

Chet Holmgren made fun of Miami’s late-arriving crowd.

Stephen Douglas

Holmgren on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Holmgren on the Road Trippin’ podcast. /
In this story:

Cheet Holmgren was a guest on the latest episode of Road Trippin' with Allie Clifton, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Holmgren discussed that annoying "what a pro wants" commercial and all the experiences from his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Holmgren also gave an incendiary quote about the infamous Miami Heat home crowd. Asked what his favorite place to play were, he named Golden State, Miami and Minnesota, where he played in high school.

"I like Miami because it's just like empty." Jefferson and Fry agreed completely and had a good laugh before Holmgren finished. "So like really as the away team you just gotta build that lead in the first three quarters and then it just stays quiet for the fourth."

The interesting part about this is that Holmgren has only played in Miami once in his career. The Thunder beat the Heat 128-120 on January 10, 2024. The Heat, without Jimmy Butler, actually had a 35-29 lead after the first quarter and still had a four-point lead at halftime before the Thunder came back and won. Holmgren had 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Thunder also played in Miami on January 10, 2023 while Holmgren was out for the season. The Heat, with Butler scoring 35 points, led after the first and second quarters and then won the game 112-111.

So as great of a quote as Holmgren gives here, it's not actually based in any reality he has ever experienced.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA