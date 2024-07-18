Chet Holmgren Took a Shot at Miami Heat Fans That’s Not Based on His Reality
Cheet Holmgren was a guest on the latest episode of Road Trippin' with Allie Clifton, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Holmgren discussed that annoying "what a pro wants" commercial and all the experiences from his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Holmgren also gave an incendiary quote about the infamous Miami Heat home crowd. Asked what his favorite place to play were, he named Golden State, Miami and Minnesota, where he played in high school.
"I like Miami because it's just like empty." Jefferson and Fry agreed completely and had a good laugh before Holmgren finished. "So like really as the away team you just gotta build that lead in the first three quarters and then it just stays quiet for the fourth."
The interesting part about this is that Holmgren has only played in Miami once in his career. The Thunder beat the Heat 128-120 on January 10, 2024. The Heat, without Jimmy Butler, actually had a 35-29 lead after the first quarter and still had a four-point lead at halftime before the Thunder came back and won. Holmgren had 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Thunder also played in Miami on January 10, 2023 while Holmgren was out for the season. The Heat, with Butler scoring 35 points, led after the first and second quarters and then won the game 112-111.
So as great of a quote as Holmgren gives here, it's not actually based in any reality he has ever experienced.