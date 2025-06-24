Chet Holmgren’s Thunder Teammates Took NBA Trophy From Him During Awkward Speech
Chet Holmgren had a hard time getting his mind right prior to the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship parade on Tuesday morning.
As the 7-footer took the mic inside Paycom Center during a pre-parade ceremony, he attempted to thank the team's front office for believing in him and selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. As he did so, however, he pretty hilariously stumbled over his words. Take a look:
Holmgren's mishap immediately caught the attention of fellow big man Jaylin Williams, who couldn't help but cover his mouth with laughter.
"Alright, let me lock in," Holmgren laughed as he turned towards his hysterical teammates, who took the Larry O'Brien Trophy away from him. "Should we put you on the mic right now?!" he then joked with Williams.
Luckily for Holmgren, he was able to focus up with less weight in his hands and delivered thanks to both GM Sam Presti and and the Thunder fans.
Oklahoma City's championship parade has now begun. Learn how to watch it here.