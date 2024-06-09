Chet Walker, Hall of Fame NBA Forward of 1960s and 1970s, Dies at 84
Chet Walker—a Hall of Fame forward for two NBA teams in the 1960s and 1970s—died Saturday, according to a Saturday evening report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that cited the NBPA. He was 84.
One of the most consistent performers of his era, Walker never averaged fewer than 12.3 or more than 22 points per game in a season.
A native of Bethlehem, Miss., Walker played collegiately for Bradley. He averaged 24.4 points per game in a spectacular three-year career with the Braves, still the fourth-highest average in Missouri Valley history.
The Syracuse Nationals drafted Walker 12th in 1962; he played one season with the franchise before their 1963 move to Philadelphia. Walker made three All-Star teams in six seasons with the rechristened Philadelphia 76ers, and helped the team win a title in 1967.
Walker spent his last six years on the Chicago Bulls, with whom he made four more All-Star teams. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Bulls' Ring of Honor in 2024.