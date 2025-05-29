Chris Finch Identifies Physicality As Area Anthony Edwards Can Improve After WCF Loss
For the second year in a row, the Minnesota Timberwolves have lost in the Western Conference finals—this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a good series, but was far from dominant against the Thunder. Part of this was due to the Thunder's physicality during the series—an area Timberwolves coach Chris Finch believes Edwards can improve in going forward.
"He's got to learn to play against that physicality and that kind of holding all the time," Finch told reporters after the loss. "They made it really hard for him. I thought for a lot of the series he did make the right play. We preach that to him all the time. Yeah we need him to be aggressive for sure."
Finch did take accountability as well, noting that he and the team also have to help Edwards get easier shots and into a rhythm.
"He's got to find some easier buckets," Finch said. "I've got to help him do that. We were never able to establish something consistent with him, and that's on us as much as anybody."
The Thunder are of course on a different level defensively. They have the No. 1 defensive rating in the league, and have overwhelmed teams with their defense all season. Though Edwards showed his physicality vs. LeBron James earlier in the postseason, the Thunder are simply a different beast this season. Still, for Edwards to take the next step and lead his team to an NBA Finals, being able to keep up with the physicality of a team like the Thunder will be crucial.
For his part, Edwards vowed after the loss to the Thunder that "no one will work harder" than him this summer as he looks to avenge another conference finals loss.