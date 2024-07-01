Chris Paul Agrees on $11 Million Contract With Spurs, per Report
Chris Paul agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs for $11 million-plus and one year Sunday night. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Paul was waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier in the day, making him a free agent free to negotiate with other teams.
Paul is entering his 20th year playing in the NBA. Though he will be remembered as an All-Star and coveted player, his fit with the Warriors was questionable enough to make some wonder whether Paul's best days were behind him. Chris Haynes reported that Paul is, "eager and motivated to showcase he’s still an elite guard in this league," and was sold on the Spurs after a conversation with San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich.
For the Spurs, they get him on a relatively affordable one-year deal. Paul can come in and give a veteran presence to a young and rebuilding team—one which features the reigning Rookie of the Year in Victor Wembanyama—while hopefully playing well, too.
As an elder statesman of the league, Paul will likely be expected to be an on-court extension of Popovich.
Before San Antonio, Paul has previously played for the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Warriors. He is an 11-time All-NBA team member and nine-time All-Defense member.