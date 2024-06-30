Chris Paul to Hit Free Agency After Being Waived By Warriors
Chris Paul's tenure with the Golden State Warriors is coming to an end after just one season.
The veteran point guard is expected to be waived by the Warriors, clearing his path to reach unrestricted free agency, according to multiple reports.
Sunday was the deadline for Golden State to make a decision on Paul's future before a $30 million guarantee was activated in his contract for the 2024-25 season. Instead of collecting that salary, Paul will become a free agent at age 39.
The two sides were reportedly working to find a potential trade partner ahead of Sunday's deadline, which was initially set for Friday but was pushed back in order to facilitate a possible deal. It seems they were unsuccessful in doing so.
Across 58 games last season, Paul made 18 starts for the Warriors and posted averages of 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game, both of which were career lows. It was the first time he'd come off the bench in his career, having started more than 1,200 consecutive games before joining Golden State.
The 2024-25 season will be his 20th in the NBA, and he'll be looking to latch on with a new team for the third time in three years. The Warriors acquired Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards last offseason in exchange for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a pair of second round picks.
Still seeking the first championship of his esteemed career, Paul could look to latch on with a contender and provide some experience and leadership to a playoff team's second unit.