Chris Paul Shares Cautious Message for Young Spurs Amid De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors
With the NBA trade deadline just days away, teams are scrambling to make the move that will position them for a push to the Finals, or help them reset and reload as they prepare for the future.
Few players know the chaos of the trade deadline better than 20-year NBA veteran Chris Paul. The San Antonio Spurs guard has played for seven teams over the course of his career, and has seen the rapid restructuring of franchises happen up close and personal.
After the Spurs 128–116 loss to the Clippers—one of Paul’s former teams—on Wednesday, Paul was asked if he had any advice for some of his younger teammates as the uncertainty of the trade deadline drew closer. Paul did not mince words.
“Just keep playing, and understand that a pair of lips can say anything,” Paul said.
“People will be, ‘sources say, sources said’—we’ve got coaches and GMs at the gym every day. Ask. If it concerns you that mu›ch, ask, and hopefully they will be honest or straight up with you if you’re concerned about it. Obviously it’s always a weird time for everybody, but I think every team is going to do what’s best in their favor.”
Paul’s answer was especially meaningful, given that the Spurs were reported to be working towards acquiring Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox in a deadline deal that would certainly require the shuffling of quite a few players.
While the limbo of the trade deadline is surely unpleasant for players, as Paul said, you can always ask, but just be careful of what you believe.
Even with the stress of the approaching deadline, on the bright side, every question a player could have will be answered by 3 p.m. ET next Thursday.