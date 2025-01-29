Four Potential Trade Destinations for De’Aaron Fox
The Jimmy Butler saga has loomed large over the upcoming NBA trade deadline, but Tuesday brought truly shocking news that may unseat him.
The Sacramento Kings are open to receiving trade calls for All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox, according to multiple reports. There have been rumblings this season Fox wasn’t happy with the direction of the franchise; after snapping a 17-year playoff drought in 2022–23, the Kings missed the playoffs last season and got off to a bad start this season. Things evened out following the firing of coach Mike Brown, and there had been little to suggest Fox might be on the move.
Until now. Fox is 27 years old with 1½ years left on his contract, which means he’ll be a very popular trade target for every team in need of a point guard. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, reports say Fox has a specific destination in mind for when he hits free agency in 2026. Which means most interested parties will either view Fox as a rental or have to be very sure they can convince Fox to stick around when his contract expires.
Fox is averaging 25.2 points and 6.2 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the floor this year. He's also averaging 1.5 steals per game after leading the league with 2.0 per contest last season. While his three-point shooting has long been an Achilles’ heel (32.4% from beyond the arc this season, 33.3% for his career), Fox is otherwise an elite two-way player with All-NBA upside. Many teams, contending or otherwise, could use such a player.
Of course, landing him won’t be easy. The Kings are likely to ask for a significant package in return for Fox given he’s been the face of the franchise since being drafted in 2017. Furthermore, his $34 million salary could make it tricky for contending teams to acquire him due to the new financial rules. But rarely does a player of Fox’s age, caliber and contract status hit the open market. It will make the approaching Feb. 6 deadline very interesting indeed—for the Kings and for everyone else.
Let’s break down four possible trade destinations for Fox.
San Antonio Spurs
Tax status: Under the first apron
The Spurs have emerged as the leader in the clubhouse for the destination Fox reportedly already has in mind. Which makes some sense. The Spurs are not currently very good, struggling to stay above .500 halfway through the season, but they’re obviously not that far off as Victor Wembanyama continues his rapid ascension to one of the best players in the world. Fox also grew up in Texas, attending Cypress Lakes High School in Katy. The chance to return home and play alongside a generational talent just coming into his own certainly seems attractive, even if the Spurs are two or three years away from seriously competing for an NBA championship.
As a team under the first apron, San Antonio is not handcuffed by any major financial rules. The question then becomes what the Kings want. Assuming Sacramento wants to stay competitive, any trade package would have to include players who can help right now along with draft assets. The Spurs are one of the few teams who can offer both, with several intriguing young talents and two picks in this year’s draft. The sticking point would likely be Stephon Castle. The rookie combo guard has flashed a lot of potential so far and San Antonio would be loath to give that up, especially on a cheap contract. But he would serve as a great replacement for Fox in Sacramento.
Ultimately it feels more likely the Spurs would be willing to give up more expensive talent and picks rather than Castle, and the Kings won’t hold up the whole trade for the guard out of UConn.
Proposed trade package: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, 2025 Chicago Bulls first-round pick (top-10 protected), for Fox and Kevin Huerter
Miami Heat
Tax status: Over the first apron
Fox now joins Butler as the two best players available at the deadline. What if they were swapped for one another?
The motivation for the Kings is less obvious than the other way around. They could move Butler elsewhere as part of a larger deal, or convince him to play out the season, maybe make the play-in tournament, then find a new home for him this offseason if he opts into his player option for 2025–26. That may feel far too risky considering the team is trading a franchise cornerstone, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Kings chose a shortsighted path in pursuit of immediate gains. And Butler has gotta go somewhere, right?
It’s far easier to make the case for the Heat. Getting Fox for the suspended indefinitely Butler would be a massive coup, even if he doesn’t intend to re-sign. The franchise would have to feel good about its chances to convince him to stay in that scenario given he played with Bam Adebayo at Kentucky and NBA players generally seem to enjoy living in Miami very much.
It feels almost certain this would turn into a bigger, multi-team trade if Butler got involved. But should the Kings decide competing this season is the priority, Butler is the best player they can acquire right now. Miami would probably have to throw in at least one pick to grease the wheels, but a deal could be made.
Proposed trade package: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, 2029 Heat first-round pick (unprotected) for Fox and Kevin Huerter
Houston Rockets
Tax status: Hard-capped at first apron
The Rockets have been consistent in their messaging that this season has been a big-time success already and they want to see how far their young core can take them before making any major moves. But given the team’s surge once the calendar flipped to 2025 (11–3 since Jan. 1, currently the No. 2 seed in the West), it’s worth considering a significant move—and Fox, unlike Butler and most other options, fits Houston’s timeline. Plus, he would be a perfect addition.
More than anything, the Rockets need a dangerous on-ball creator who can make something happen when shots aren’t falling. Houston’s shooting is suspect across the roster and the offense really struggled in the first half of the season as a result, both with shotmaking and the lack of spacing. Fox doesn’t really fix that particular problem, but he’s good enough to create open looks and his experience organizing the offense would come in handy during crunch-time situations. He’d essentially be a much better version of what Fred VanVleet currently is for Houston. In theory, the Rockets also benefit from a homecoming of sorts for Fox the same way the Spurs would.
The primary sticking point is, with both teams hard-capped at the first apron, a trade that is permitted financially is difficult to construct. But Houston has to at least consider the opportunity.
Proposed trade package: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, 2025 Rockets first-round pick, 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick (unprotected) for Fox and Kevin Huerter
Orlando Magic
Tax status: Over the cap, under first apron
A lot of the issues with the Rockets as a Fox destination also apply to the Magic. Spacing is already tight, the team is on or slightly ahead of schedule as far as its young talent goes, and there’s a real chance he bolts for his preferred destination after the 2025–26 season. But unlike Houston, Orlando doesn’t have a VanVleet-level point guard, which means the Magic should consider Fox even more strongly.
Fox would solve a lot of problems in Orlando. He’d provide an instant jolt to the team’s 29th-ranked transition offense. He’d take the pressure off Paolo Banchero while Franz Wagner is out, and how defenses guard Fox when the ball is in his hands would open up a lot of room for the two budding stars to work with. He’d also be a fierce point-of-attack defender, fitting right in with Jamahl Mosley’s current system. For the Kings, the Magic have enough useful young players that a return could help this season and beyond.
It would be a bit of a Hail Mary from the Magic, a bet not only that they can sell Fox on the potential of their core but that he can also come in and elevate the team immediately. But smaller-market teams need to take big swings sometimes, and this could be a great cut for the Magic to take. They’d fill their biggest positional hole at point guard with a high-end two-way player on a similar timeline to the two biggest stars currently on the roster. Hard to turn down that opportunity, regardless of the other context.
Proposed trade package: Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Moritz Wagner, 2025 Magic first-round pick for Fox and Kevin Huerter