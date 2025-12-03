Chris Paul Had Cryptic Post About 'Leeway' Days Before Stunning Clippers Release
The Los Angeles Clippers have made the stunning move to release future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. Paul, who has already announced that he'll retire at the end of the season, confirmed the shocking development with a late-night Instagram post. It's now unclear what Paul's future will be or how he'll close out his excellent career. Considering that the Clippers are a dreadful 5-16 and he's playing 14.3 minutes per game, Paul could find himself in a better situation.
But the NBA world is waking up Wednesday trying to figure out how everyone involved, including the big-swinging and free-spending Clippers, found themselves in this situation. Social media breadcrumbs are being followed and analyzed, with a post Paul made back on Sunday drawing attention.
Paul posted a screenshot of the Dictionary definition of the word "leeway" amid the Clippers' prolonged losing streak.
Deciphering the coded message here is a difficult proposition. In The Athletic piece detailing the break-up, it's suggested that Paul was alluding to a lack of accountability.
Paul has not addressed the media since a post with a much different tone from Nov. 22 in which he reflected on returning to his native North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
More reporting is sure to come out as this story develops. What's clear right now is that Los Angeles' season has not gone as planned despite lofty expectations. While the departure of Paul won't have a huge impact on the on-court product considering his minimal role, it will change the make-up of the roster and locker room dynamic quite a bit.