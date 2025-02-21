Chris Paul Used De’Aaron Fox As a Human Shield While Trash Talking Kevin Durant
The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. It was the first game after the All-Star break for both teams, and the Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama after the team announced that he was done with the season earlier in the day.
The Spurs got off to a great start in the game as Chris Paul passed Jason Kidd on the NBA's all-time steals list and San Antonio took an 10-point lead into the second quarter.
As the score got closer in the second quarter, Paul got into it with Kevin Durant. It's unclear exactly what was said, but the two veterans had a lot to say to each other with Durant walking over to CP3 and clapping his hands at one point. Before Paul responded, he grabbed teammate De'Aaron Fox by the arm and pulled him in between himself and Durant.
Even though no one actually fights in the NBA, it's still nice to have a human shield in between yourself and someone who is almost a foot taller when you're possibly saying something rude.
A truly savvy veteran move by CP3. And a hilarious one at that.