Chris Paul Passes Jason Kidd to Climb to Second All-Time on NBA Steals List
In his 20th season in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul registered the 2,685th steal of his career on Thursday night to climb the all-time NBA steals list.
Paul officially sits in the second spot all-time with his steals total. He surpassed Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd's 2,684 steals during his NBA career. He still trails the all-time record set by John Stockton with 3,265 steals—this is going to be very difficult for Paul to beat at this point of his career.
The Spurs star's historic steal came from a ball passed to Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal by Devin Booker. Paul quickly got the ball out of Beal's hands and passed the ball back across the court to Stephon Castle.
This steal was Paul's 71st of the season, which is already more than he had last season with the Golden State Warriors. His season-high for steals came in the 2007–08 season when he totaled 217. The following season, Paul registered 216 steals.
The next active player on the list is LeBron James, who sits in the sixth spot with 2,318 all-time steals.