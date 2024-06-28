Chris Paul's Deadline Extended As Warriors Search for Trade Partner, per Report
The Golden State Warriors are continuing to search for a willing trade partner for 39-year-old veteran guard Chris Paul.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Paul and the Warriors agreed to push back the date to guarantee his $30 million salary for the upcoming 2024-25 season to the start of free agency Sunday. The deadline was originally set for Friday.
The extra two days before his contract becomes guaranteed allows the Warriors to explore trade options before free agency begins. Golden State would likely use his $30 million contract to make the money work in a significant trade. Reports have emerged in recent days that the Warriors are targeting Paul George in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Warriors also could waive Paul before his $30 million salary becomes guaranteed.
Paul was a longtime nemesis of the Warriors' dynasty at its peak. He faced Golden State in the playoffs three times—once with the Clippers and twice with the Houston Rockets—sending them home in 2014 but losing in '18 and '19.
In one of his first moves as the Warriors' new general manager last July, Mike Dunleavy Jr. acquired Paul by trading Jordan Poole, two picks and two young players to the Washington Wizards. In 58 games (18 starts) for the Warriors last year, Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in a career-low 26.4 minutes per game.