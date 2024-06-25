SI

NBA Insider Believes Warriors Could Target Paul George in Offseason

Tom Dierberger

Warriors guard Stephen Curry moves the ball while Clippers forward Paul George defends during a game in March 2023.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry moves the ball while Clippers forward Paul George defends during a game in March 2023. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George could be on the move this offseason.

George has until Saturday to decide whether or not to exercise his $48.8 million player option for the upcoming 2024-25 season. He could either opt in and play one more year with the Clippers, or he could opt out and either become an unrestricted free agent or sign an extension to remain in Los Angeles.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that there is a "growing feeling" around the league that Paul will exercise his player option and force the Clippers to trade him away. Stein listed the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks as teams that could put a package together to acquire the nine-time NBA All-Star.

The Warriors have their work cut out for them if they will attempt to acquire the 34-year-old George. Golden State is reportedly exploring trade options for veteran guard Chris Paul, and has until Friday to exercise or decline Paul's $30 million team option for next season. They also have to decide on whether or not to extend a contract offer to Klay Thompson, who will assuredly have a statue of himself outside Chase Center one day.

"We want him back," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said of Thompson on Monday. "I think we said that all along. Hopefully, he'll come back."

NBA free agency is set to begin Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

