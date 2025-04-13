Ageless Chris Paul Makes History By Playing in Spurs' Regular-Season Finale
By anyone's standards, this was a year to forget for San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul.
The 12-time All-Star slogged through 2025 on a losing team, as the Spurs posted their sixth consecutive losing season. Meanwhile, Paul's numbers hit bottom—his 8.7 points and 1.2 steals per game were both career lows.
And yet... Paul continued to show up, even as he neared the age of 40 (he'll hit that milestone on May 6).
Appropriately, on Sunday Paul became the first NBA player ever to play in all 82 games in his 20th season or later, per the Spurs' Jordan Howenstine. It was the second time in Paul's career he went 82-for-82, joining his 2015 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul made sure it was no token appearance, too. He played 17 minutes in the first half against the Toronto Raptors, pulling down three rebounds and giving out four assists.