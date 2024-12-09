Chris Paul Makes NBA History With Assist vs. Pelicans
The San Antonio guard just clinched a very impressive title.
In this story:
San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul is having a big night.
On Sunday, the 12-time All-Star surpassed Jason Kidd for the second-most assists in NBA history—a total of 12,092, one more than Kidd's 12,091. He is now behind only John Stockton, the league's all-time assist leader with 15,086 dimes. Outside of the top three are Lebron James, with 11,219 assists, and Steve Nash, with 10,335.
Paul reached the milestone off a pass to Victor Wembanyama, who then sunk a three against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 39-year-old guard is in his 20th NBA season but his first with the Spurs, where he signed a one-year deal this past summer. A future Hall of Famer, he has averaged 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game in his career.
More of the Latest Around the NBA
Published