Chris Paul Opens Up on Return to Clippers, Future NBA Career Plans
Though Chris Paul returned to the Los Angeles Clippers last week on a one-year deal at the age of 40, he is not set on this being his final NBA season. Paul instead told ESPN's Malika Andrews that he is unsure of his career plans following the 2025-26 season.
"I don't know," Paul toId Andrews of if 2025-26 will be his final season. "I think throughout the season, at some point ... you know. You sort of figure it out yourself, it tells you. More than anything this season, I will definitely enjoy it. I don't take this for granted. I've been wanting to get back with my family for a while. To now have that opportunity, this was not a definite, this was not something that always comes around, so I approach it with so much gratitude."
The former No. 4 pick in the 2005 NBA draft, Paul is set to enter the 21st season of his career and second stint with the Clippers. He is one of the oldest players in the league, behind LeBron James and P.J. Tucker.
"It's going to be cool," Paul told reporters of playing at 40 years old during his introductory press conference with the Clippers on Monday. "Like I said, it's a lot of gratitude to still get a chance to play at this age. I've always believed in keep stacking days. Just have to show up, every single day. That's what I plan on bringing to this team."
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Paul reportedly won't be guaranteed playing time in his new role with the Clippers, but he is understanding of this as he returns to Los Angeles. Though Paul started every game for the Spurs last season, his production has dipped over the last couple years and Clippers president of baseball operations Lawrence Frank called him a "reserve point guard" as he announced the signing of Paul.
Instead, Paul gets to return to a team he spent six great seasons with and be close to his family in Los Angeles—a priority for him this offseason—as he mulls his future following the 2025-26 season.
"If I'm really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary," Paul said. "I didn't even care what the team looked like. I just wanted to be home, be here, with the Clippers. I'm just so excited about the moves the team has made this offseason."