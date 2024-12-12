Chris Paul Gives Insight Into Post-NBA Career Plans
Chris Paul's playing days in the NBA are numbered. In his 20th season, the veteran point guard who recently moved into second place on the all-time assist leaders list signed a one-year deal to join the San Antonio Spurs this past offseason.
In a video released by the Spurs, Paul sat down with Hall of Fame Spurs point guard Tony Parker to talk about their historic careers, battles shared on the court and future plans.
Paul got into what his life could look like once he's done playing in the NBA. He expressed interest in a potential coaching role, as well as team ownership. He hopes to keep his options open and take some time to focus on family once he hangs up his sneakers.
"I always said I wasn't going to coach," Paul told Parker in the interview. "But I don't know, I'm open to a whole bunch of things now."
"I definitely know I don't want to (coach) right off the bat whenever I finish," Paul continued. "I definitely want to be present for the kids but I definitely want to be in ownership. I help coach my AAU team right now and that is so fun to me."
Parker asked how much longer Paul sees himself playing, to which he replied "maybe a year or two" but he's still trying to feel it out. He highlighted his continued love for playing basketball but having an internal tug of war because he has to watch his kid's games on his iPad once he gets home.
Paul is playing the final stages of his illustrious career by ear but however it looks, the future Hall of Fame point guard will stick around the game, just like Parker.