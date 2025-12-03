NBA World Reacts to Chris Paul Shockingly Getting Released by Clippers
Chris Paul's NBA retirement tour this season has hit a small snag.
The 12-time All-Star was released by the Clippers late Tuesday night in a bizarre and shocking move that has NBA fans scratching their heads. While no reason for Paul's release has been given as of yet, the Clippers did share a frank statement on waiving the veteran point guard: "No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. ... We’re grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."
Paul also posted on his Instagram Stories in the middle of the night that he was being let go by the franchise, writing "Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home" along with a peace emoji.
What we know so far is that the decision is not Paul's, nor was it initiated by Paul, according to The Athletic.
Given the mysterious and abrupt circumstances of Paul's release, NBA fans were quick to criticize the Clippers for treating a future Hall of Famer poorly, with many claiming the organization did him dirty with an all-time classless move:
Paul, 40, was playing in his 21st season in the NBA after signing a one-year deal in July to return to the Clippers. He didn't start a game for the Clippers this campaign and averaged just 2.9 points and 3.3 assists across 16 appearances.
Though the Clippers are off to an awful 5-16 start, it’s still a bit odd the organization would choose now to oust one of the undisputed leaders of the locker room, as well as someone who’s the Clipper’s franchise leader in total assists and steals per game. Expect more details of Paul’s release to come out in the following days.