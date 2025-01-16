Chris Paul Showed All His Basketball IQ By Outsourcing Work to Victor Wembanyama
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 129-115, on Wednesday night but it wasn't for lack of trying on Chris Paul's part. The veteran point guard's mastery of the game was on full display late in the second quarter when he made a calculated decision to put his team in the best position to win a jump ball. With Zach Edey, Memphis' tallest player seated on the ground, Paul rushed into to try to tie the rookie up before realizing that it would be a better task for a much taller Victor Wembanyama.
Paul frantically got Wembanyama's attention, pulling the center's arm into the fray so Paul was not severely overmatched on the resulting jump. It was a small thing but a pretty clever move and one that isn't often observed.
The Spurs eventually gained possession on the ensuing jump ball and Paul knocked down a three-pointer on the other side of the court to really hammer home the value of mind and body working together. Somewhere a travel ball coach is so amped to show this clip to their team and preach the virtues of being a leader out on the court. Especially if that team happens to have a 7'3" player like Wembanyama.