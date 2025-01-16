Ja Morant Threw Down Emphatic Slam Over Victor Wembanyama, Only It Didn't Count
Ja Morant is back doing Ja Morant things. He connected on one of his signature ferocious slam dunks, this time over the 7' 3" phenom Victor Wembanyama. However, the dunk went down after the whistle and didn't actually count.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 129–115 win over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, San Antonio guard Stephon Castle was called for a foul as Morant drove to the basket. The whistle sounded, but Morant continued toward the hoop and threw down a vicious dunk over Wembanyama's outstretched arms.
No points came as a result, but the highlight lives on. Whenever any player finds a way to get past Wemby at the rim, you have to tip your cap.
Morant had 21 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win Wednesday. Wembanyama scored 13 points, along with 12 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals in the game.
The Grizzlies (26–15) and Spurs (19–20) will play again Friday Jan. 17 in a rematch in San Antonio, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET.