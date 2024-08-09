Report: NBA Christmas Day Schedule Headlined by Lakers-Warriors, Spurs-Knicks
Each year, Christmas Day provides basketball fans with one of the best NBA slates of the year, as rivalry games and matchups between top squads are commonly on the docket.
That figures to be much of the same in the 2024–25 season. NBA insider Shams Charania provided an early look at the league's slate for December 25, and it features some tantalizing clashes, including a showdown between LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.
Victor Wembanyama will be thrust into the spotlight during his second NBA season, as he and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face the New York Knicks on the holiday. This will mark the first time that Wembanyama plays on Christmas, and he'll hope to impress on the big stage.
A Western Conference Finals rematch will also be on the cards, as the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.
A classic Eastern Conference rivalry will also be on screens across the nation on Christmas Day, as the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to face the reigning champion Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.
The final matchup pits two Western Conference juggernauts against one another, as the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns.
The NBA's Christmas Day slate never lacks luster, as the league generates some of its biggest TV ratings during the holiday. They've seemingly loaded up the slate with multiple high intensity matchups once again for the upcoming season.