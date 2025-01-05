CJ McCollum Cracks Joke About Bill Simmons When Asked About Potential Pelicans Trade
After over a decade in the NBA, CJ McCollum has been there before. He helped the New Orleans Pelicans snap an 11-game losing streak Friday when he dropped 50 points to help secure a win over the Washington Wizards.
This season has already slipped away from the Pelicans, though, as the team sits with a league-worst 6-29 record with just over a month before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline. Zion Williamson has played in just six games this year, sidelined since early November with a hamstring injury. Dejounte Murray broke his hand on opening night, his first game as a Pelican, and missed 17 games.
With the season New Orleans is having, their veteran star players are bound to hear their names in trade rumors as the deadline nears.
After his 50-point night, McCollum was asked how he felt heading into trade season and cracked a hilarious joke about The Ringer's Bill Simmons in the process.
“I’ve been here, this is year 12 right?" McCollum said to reporters after the game via Pelicans Film Room on X (formerly Twitter). "I’ve been in trade rumors since my third year in the league. After my third year, Bill Simmons had me getting traded every week somewhere. So I understand what comes with that. For me, it's just, I play the game the right way. I do things the right way and I play hard. Obviously, this team values me and I’m sure there are some other teams that value me as well."
He also noted that he loves it in New Orleans, as does his family, but some things are out of his control. Whether McCollum remains with the Pelicans after this year's deadline, he's used to any rumors that may come along the way.