CJ McCollum Missed Perhaps the Easiest Game-Winning Shot Attempt of 2024-25 Season

The Pelicans veteran is going to want this one back.

CJ McCollum is going to want this one back.

With 5.8 seconds remaining and the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings tied at 127 apiece at Smoothie King Center on Thursday night, McCollum caught a pass under his own basket. He sprinted up the floor, crossing up Kings guard Keon Ellis several times.

Once McCollum reached the perimeter, he was met by three Kings defenders—who let the Pelicans veteran dribble through all of them for a wide-open look at a potential game-winning floater from inside the free-throw line.

The only problem? He missed it.

It's hard to get a better look at a game-winner than that.

Of course, all is well that ends well. McCollum and the Pelicans went on to outscore Sacramento 13–6 in overtime to secure a 140–133 win—their 13th of the season. McCollum scored 11 of New Orleans' 13 points in overtime and finished with a game-high 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting.

The Pelicans return to the floor Friday night to visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

