Cleveland Cavaliers Player Cemented in History as Subject of the Final Woj Bomb
Isaac Okoro signed a three-year, $38 million contact extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend. The 23-year-old was drafted fifth in the 2020 NBA draft and averaged nine points and three rebounds a game for a Cavs team that won a playoff series for the first time since LeBron James left town.
Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Saturday in what will forever be known as the final Woj bomb. Update your notes for trivia night accordingly. Woj retired without warning on Wednesday morning as news broke he would be returning to his alma mater to be the GM of the St. Bonaventure basketball program.
Okoro is among those who celebrated that fact that he would live on forever as part of NBA social media history.
He will live on alongside LeBron James signing with the Lakers, the James Harden trade and the Brooklyn Nets getting their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. Its the most prestigeous company possible.