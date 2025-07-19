Clippers Executive Opens the Door to Reunion With Chris Paul
Chris Paul could be donning a familiar uniform during the 2025-26 NBA season.
Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank spoke to reporters via Zoom on Saturday and was asked if the club has any plans to sign free agent, 12-time All-Star and former Clipper Chris Paul.
Frank indicated that a potential reunion with Paul, who spent six seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, could indeed be in the cards this offseason.
"What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player, he's a great Clipper," Frank said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "He obviously possesses some of the qualities we just referenced. Of course, we’re strongly, strongly considering him."
A reunion with the Clippers would seem to be on Paul's wishlist as well. The future Hall of Famer, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in June, strongly hinted that his next playing destination—if he plays at all—would need to be nearby his family, who live in Los Angeles.
"I don't think I want to play for a while while. I'm being honest with you, I want to be Dad," Paul said at the time. "I still love to play, I was up in the gym at 6 a.m. this morning... it's crazy. My daughter actually hoops now. Before I flew out here, I was in the gym with her for 20 minutes... It was priceless. You don't get that time back. But I want to hoop, because I love to hoop, but at the same time I do want to be Dad."
A return to the Clippers would have benefits for both parties. Aside from James Harden, who has played point guard for much of the latter half of his career, the Clippers have just one true point guard on the roster, Kris Dunn.
Paul, who handed out 7.4 assists per game while appearing in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs in 2024-25, is still more than capable of filling that role at the age of 40. During Paul's tenure in Los Angeles, he helped turn around a once-moribund Clippers franchise, leading the club to postseason appearances in each of his six seasons with the team after they had made just one playoff appearance in the previous 14 campaigns.