Clippers Fans’ ‘The Wall’ Forced Missed Free Throws From Kevin Durant, Devin Booker
The Los Angeles Clippers could not christen the new Intuit Dome with a victory in the $2 billion-plus stadium's regular season debut on Wednesday night, as the team fell to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113, in overtime. But the new arena's environment, particularly in "The Wall", a section of seating dedicated to only the most passionate Clippers fans, was certainly a factor in the game.
With Suns star Kevin Durant at the free throw line and 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clippers fans in "The Wall", swaying from side to side as if they were at a concert and upping the volume, seemed to effect Durant, who shoots nearly 90 percent from the charity stripe for his career, to the point where he missed both shots.
When asked about "The Wall" after the game, Durant would not go as far to acknowledge its effectiveness, but the 17-year veteran admitted that it was something he was not accustomed to seeing.
"Yeah, it was crazy," Durant said. "I was just staring at it the whole time. You're not used to that."
So, what exactly is "The Wall?"
According to the Intuit Dome's website, it's a section of seating where only Clippers fans are allowed to sit. It features multiple different seating options in the 51-row section, but the first 13 rows of "The Wall" are standing room only, where Clippers fans are encouraged to "stand, cheer and help deliver home-court advantage." Fans who desire a place in "The Wall" must go through a vetting process that includes following the Clippers' Instagram account and showing proof of having attended a Clippers game in the last three years, according to ESPN.
"The Wall" almost has a student section feel to it, and it certainly seemed to impact the game. Suns star Devin Booker, who also missed a free throw in the face of "The Wall", seemed to think as much while speaking to reporters in a video shared by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.
"I missed a free throw, man. I was pissed. I think K [Kevin Durant] missed two down there, too, so that s**t might work. You spend $2 billion and put a wall up."
While "The Wall" may have won the battle, Durant, who hit a huge, fadeaway jumper late in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, then drained a couple of key free throws in overtime, won the war.
"You know they’re excited," Durant said. "They were this close to getting a stop and then I raised up and shot that and made it. Then it was silent in there. That’s one of the best feelings, especially late in a game."