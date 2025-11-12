Clippers Guard Bradley Beal to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Clippers guard Bradley Beal will miss the rest of the season due to a fracture in his hip, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Beal, who is in his first season with the Clippers, will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
"We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery," Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.
In six games this season, Beal has averaged 8.1 points and 1.7 assists on 37.5% shooting from the floor and a 36.8% mark from three.
Beal has had a lengthy injury history over his 14-year career. This season will mark the 10th time he'll play in less than 70 games, and the eighth time he's played in less than 60.