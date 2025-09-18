Clippers Respond to Pablo Torre Report by Emphasizing Steve Ballmer Was ‘Duped'
The Clippers have put out another statement emphasizing that owner Steve Ballmer was "duped" by the now-bankrupt green bank Aspiration. This latest statement is in response to the latest podcast episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out where Torre shows more investments from Ballmer and the team that line up very closely with payments from Aspiration to Kawhi Leonard.
In the new statement the Clippers say that "Steve and his family are focused on sustainability" and he and the team simply went beyond their requirements in an effort to help the environment and ensure the Intuit Dome was carbon neutral and nothing more than that.
"This effort reflects Steve wanting to set a positive example and raise awareness of the growing and important role of voluntary carbon markets. Unfortunately, he was duped on the investment and on some parts of this agreement, as were many other investors and employees."
According to reporting by Torre, Ballmer, minority owner Dennis Wong and the Clippers have been duped out of $118 million so far.