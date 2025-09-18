SI

Clippers Respond to Pablo Torre Report by Emphasizing Steve Ballmer Was ‘Duped'

Stephen Douglas

Steve Ballmer was duped according to an official statement from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Steve Ballmer was duped according to an official statement from the Los Angeles Clippers. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clippers have put out another statement emphasizing that owner Steve Ballmer was "duped" by the now-bankrupt green bank Aspiration. This latest statement is in response to the latest podcast episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out where Torre shows more investments from Ballmer and the team that line up very closely with payments from Aspiration to Kawhi Leonard.

In the new statement the Clippers say that "Steve and his family are focused on sustainability" and he and the team simply went beyond their requirements in an effort to help the environment and ensure the Intuit Dome was carbon neutral and nothing more than that.

"This effort reflects Steve wanting to set a positive example and raise awareness of the growing and important role of voluntary carbon markets. Unfortunately, he was duped on the investment and on some parts of this agreement, as were many other investors and employees."

According to reporting by Torre, Ballmer, minority owner Dennis Wong and the Clippers have been duped out of $118 million so far.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA