Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Set to Miss 'Indefinite' Period of Time Due to Knee Issue

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is set to miss an "indefinite" period of time due to right knee inflammation.
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is set to miss an "indefinite" period of time to start the NBA season due to inflammation in his right knee, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Leonard has continued to rehab his balky knee since he stepped away from Team USA in the leadup to the Olympics this summer, and is still dealing with issues with his knee that will require further rehab.

Unfortunately for Leonard, his injury issues are nothing new. Despite playing in 68 games last season, he missed significant time in the playoffs due to injury. He played in just 52 games in the 2022 season and did not play in 2021 as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The 33-year-old six-time All-NBA selection has averaged 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his career on 49.9% shooting from the floor and a 39.1% mark from three.

The Clippers tip off the regular season on Oct. 23 at home against the Phoenix Suns.

