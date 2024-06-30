Clippers Working to Trade Russell Westbrook Ahead of Free Agency, per Report
Russell Westbrook picked up the $4 million option in his contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite that, it seems his time with the organization is approaching its end.
The Clippers are reportedly actively working on potential trades to offload Westbrook ahead of free agency, which begins July 1, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
The news comes on the heels of Los Angeles agreeing to re-sign James Harden on a two-year, $70 million deal. While they'll be returning one veteran member of their backcourt, Westbrook's future in his hometown seems less certain.
In 2023-24, Westbrook featured in 68 games for the Clippers, his second season with the franchise after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. Last year during his age 35 season, he averaged 11.1 points and 4.5 assists, both of which were career lows.
Considering his team-friendly contract, there figures to be a sizable market for the veteran point guard, who is entering his 17th season in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets are one team that's rumored to have interest in the 35-year-old, as the organization anticipates the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when free agency begins.