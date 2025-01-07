Coby White an Instant Legend After Clutch Dunk Over Victor Wembanyama
The Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 114–110 on Monday night. Coby White finished with 23 points, including two huge baskets over Victor Wembanyama in the final minute of the game.
First, White beat Wemby off the dribble and made a layup high off the glass. Then, on the very next possession, he dunked over the league's leader in blocked shots. And it was an absolute beauty of a highlight. White and the crowd went wild.
Yes, there's a great picture that White should probably dedicate an entire wall of his home to.
After the game White explained how he did it.
"I had told myself the next time I go I was gonna try and dunk it," said White. "And then that was my opportunity to dunk it. I kind of got it quick. I think if he would've come over just one second earlier he probably would have blocked it. So I tried to go quick and I tried to just take off. You know, I closed my eyes and it worked out."
Considering Wembanyama had eight blocks in the game, the two buckets at the basket are especially impressive.