Colin Cowherd Has Bad News For Clippers Fans After Yet Another Early Playoff Exit
Yet another extremely talented, high-potential Los Angeles Clippers team has failed to mount any type of meaningful playoff success as the long-suffering franchise was thumped in Game 7 by the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The alluring yet volatile combination of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden did not rise to the moment when the lights were brightest, starting the clock on another offseason of intrigue. It's become a rite of spring to wonder which high-risk, high-reward superstar the organization will seek out in attempt to take the next step. And to wonder whether maybe, just maybe, Leonard can stay healthy for a whole season and Harden can deliver with everything on the line.
Colin Cowherd did the work of extinguishing any type of lingering optimism that next season will be different.
"They just keep clinging on to this thing," Cowherd said on The Herd. "Well, next year will be different. No it won't. Kawhi will play like 40 games and Harden will get you buckets but won't defend and won't lead. That's what you are."
Cowherd added that things may actually be worse for the Clippers given that they have a new area, were going against an interim coach in Denver and the Nuggets had some in-fighting throughout the year. On the other hand they were bested by Nikola Jokic, the best player in the league, so there's no shame in that.
Cowherd's skepticism aside, it's unlikely Steve Ballmer stops taking big swings any time soon. By the sheer law of averages one may pay off. So maybe not next year. Or the year after that. But some year will be better.