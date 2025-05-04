SI

Russell Westbrook Had a Strong Message for Clippers After Game 7 Blowout

Denver rolled and Westbrook enjoyed every minute.

Kyle Koster

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook had 16 points in the Denver Nuggets' Game 7 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers, capping an strong series performance for the well-traveled and still wildly entertaining guard. He authored a memorable moment midway through the fourth quarter when he created a steal and broke free for a dunk, then chose to hang on the rim until he got a technical foul. It was a very cool and clearly well-appreciated moment for Westbrook, who used it as a jumping-off point for a further celebration.

Still fired-up after the final buzzer started the clock on a second round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook entered the Denver locker room with a message.

"Picked the wrong person, didn't they," he said.

Westbrook played 89 games for the Clippers over the previous two NBA seasons before the franchise chose to move on from him in a deal that brought Kris Dunn to L.A. His first season with Denver has not been without some drama itself but he more than proved he can still be a major piece on a contender.

Westbrook will have a chance to continue taking with his play against the Thunder, another previous stop on what's been an eventful career and promises further immediate intrigue.

