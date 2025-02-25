Colin Cowherd Offers Bold Prediction for Luka Doncic's Revenge Game vs. Mavs
All eyes will be on Los Angeles tonight as the Lakers welcome in the Dallas Mavericks. It's the first contest between these two teams since they executed a blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
Although Davis will not be in uniform for the Mavs after sustaining an injury, Doncic, however, will be raring to go and coming off his best performance in the purple-and-gold.
And Colin Cowherd is expecting big things.
"Luka's going to be inspired," Cowherd said. "He's going to be ticked-off. And JJ Redick and LeBron James are going to make sure he eats. They're going to feed him the ball all night."
Cowherd then, as he is wont to do, dove into his big bag of metaphors to punctuate the moment.
"The is going to be the New York Giants against Saquon Barkley," he continued. "This is going to be dinner with ex and she upgraded. You're going to be wondering if you're Dallas, 'What was I thinking, where did it all go wrong?' It sets up to be a bloodbath potentially."
Beyond the obvious question of why anyone would go to a dinner under those circumstances ... that all sounds about right. Of course, this is why they play the games and even though Dallas is heavy underdogs, they'll be motivated too. Pulling off the upset would go a tremendously long way to making the jokes and recriminations stop. More importantly, it'd be useful if the Mavs want to sneak into the playoffs and potentially set up a more meaningful matchup between these two clubs.