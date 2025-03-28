College Basketball Legend Signs Two-Year Deal With Nets After Dominating G League
The Brooklyn Nets rewarded Drew Timme with a standard NBA deal after a strong stint with their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Timme agreed to a two-year deal with the Nets on Thursday. The NBA call-up comes after Timme was named the G League Player of the Week on Tuesday. He dropped 50 points in a win over the Motor City Cruise on Saturday, which followed a 30-point performance in his previous game.
The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 23.9 points in the G League this season over 29 appearances throughout Long Island's regular season schedule.
Timme joined the Milwaukee Bucks after he was not selected in the 2023 NBA draft. He played for the Bucks during Summer League and competed in the team's preseason training camp before he was waived and joined their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
He joined the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's affiliate, before this season and was traded to the Long Island Nets on Dec. 30.
Other than two preseason games with the Bucks, Timme has yet to make his NBA debut, which is now on the immediate horizon. While the terms of his two-year deal with the Nets are unknown, he'll get the last stretch of the regular season to prove himself, while Brooklyn likely has the opportunity to retain him next year or opt out of the deal.