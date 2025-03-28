SI

College Basketball Legend Signs Two-Year Deal With Nets After Dominating G League

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly signed Drew Timme to an NBA contract.

Blake Silverman

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Timme during an NCAA tournament game against UConn.
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Timme during an NCAA tournament game against UConn. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets rewarded Drew Timme with a standard NBA deal after a strong stint with their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Timme agreed to a two-year deal with the Nets on Thursday. The NBA call-up comes after Timme was named the G League Player of the Week on Tuesday. He dropped 50 points in a win over the Motor City Cruise on Saturday, which followed a 30-point performance in his previous game.

The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 23.9 points in the G League this season over 29 appearances throughout Long Island's regular season schedule.

Timme joined the Milwaukee Bucks after he was not selected in the 2023 NBA draft. He played for the Bucks during Summer League and competed in the team's preseason training camp before he was waived and joined their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

He joined the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's affiliate, before this season and was traded to the Long Island Nets on Dec. 30.

Other than two preseason games with the Bucks, Timme has yet to make his NBA debut, which is now on the immediate horizon. While the terms of his two-year deal with the Nets are unknown, he'll get the last stretch of the regular season to prove himself, while Brooklyn likely has the opportunity to retain him next year or opt out of the deal.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA