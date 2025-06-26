Collin Murray-Boyles Explains Viral Misinterpreted Reaction to Getting Drafted by Raptors
When the Toronto Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday night, his reaction sparked confusion among basketball fans.
While standing up and buttoning his suit jacket, Murray-Boyles appeared to shake his head and drop an expletive before hugging his family. Was the former South Carolina star disappointed where he landed in the draft?
No, he wasn't.
Murray-Boyles went on to explain his reaction during an interview with NBA TV later in the night. Yes, he did drop an expletive—but it was more out of shock about being drafted than disappointment about landing in Toronto.
"WTF for sure. WTF all the way until my name got called," Murray-Boyles said of his reaction. "Man, it was crazy. But geez, I almost shed a tear. I tried to keep my composure, but it's surreal. I dreamed of this when I was a kid. You never know you're going to be there until you're there, so it's crazy."
Murray-Boyles now joins a Raptors team coming off back-to-back losing seasons under coach Darko Rajakovic. Murray-Boyles, who averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks last season, is ready to get started.
"This is crazy," he said. "Being with this organization means so much. They're a winning organization. I just want to make everybody better around me, so that's what I'm going to do."
Murray-Boyles isn't the first NBA prospect to have a confusing reaction to getting drafted. Back in 2014, Zach LaVine appeared to utter that same expletive when being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaVine went on to apologize and confirm that he was "all in" with his new basketball home.
And if there was any confusion still out there about Murray-Boyles, the Raptors made sure to set the record straight.