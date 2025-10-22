Cooper Flagg’s Full College Stats, Awards, & Accolades at Duke
Cooper Flagg is set to make his NBA debut on Wednesday night, as the No. 1 pick and the Mavericks take on the Spurs to kick off their 2025-26 season.
Flagg heads into the game as one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent memory. He had been tapped as a future No. 1 pick since high school, and so far lived up to those expectations during his one season of college basketball at Duke. Now, the 18-year-old is about to get his pro career started.
Before Flagg's NBA career officially begins on Wednesday, here's a look back at what he accomplished at Duke.
Cooper Flagg college stats
During his freshman season at Duke, Flagg led the team in scoring and rebounds per game and ranked 39th in the NCAA in points per game. For comparison, the top scorer was Villanova's Eric Dixon, who averaged 23.3 points per game.
Season
Games
Points Per Game
Rebounds Per Game
Assists Per Game
Field Goal %
Three-Point %
2024-25
37
19.2
7.5
4.2
48.1%
38.5%
Full list of Cooper Flagg's awards and accolades at Duke
While Flagg only spent one season at Duke before heading for the NBA, he compiled a lengthy list of accomplishments during his freshman campaign. Flagg notably joined Texas forward Kevin Durant, Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and Mavericks teammate (and ex-Kentucky forward) Anthony Davis as the only players to win National College Player of the Year as freshmen.
-National College Player of the Year (USBWA, NABC, AP, Wooden, Naismith)
-National Freshman of the Year (USBWA, NABC, Sporting News)
-Consensus first-team All-American
-Lute Olson Award (most outstanding men’s college basketball player)
-Julius Erving Award (small forward of the year)
-ACC Male Athlete of the Year
-ACC Player of the Year
-First-Team All-ACC
-ACC Rookie of the Year
-ACC All-Defensive Team
-ACC All-Freshman Team
-12-time ACC Rookie of the Week (an ACC record)
-Five-time ACC Player of the Week
Notable High School Awards
-National High School Player of the Year
-McDonald’s All-American
-Gatorade National Men’s Athlete of the Year