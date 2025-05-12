SI

Cooper Flagg Grew Another Inch Taller During His Year at Duke

The projected No. 1 pick logged his official measurements at the NBA draft combine on Monday.

Madison Williams

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg reacts to a play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg reacts to a play. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg, who is the projected No. 1 pick at the 2025 NBA draft, logged his official measurements at the NBA draft combine on Monday, and the former Duke Blue Devil forward seemed to grow quite a bit during his freshman year.

Flagg stood at 6’7 ¾" while barefoot, weighed 221 pounds, had a 7’0” wingspan and reached 8’10 ½" while standing. Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the measurements constituted a gain of 12 pounds for Flagg, as well as nearly an inch of height in the past year. Basketball heights, of course, are always subject to a bit of fudging.

It's possible for Flagg's measurements to continue changing as he's just 18 years old, especially since he did grow taller over the course of the last year.

These statistics will be important for whichever NBA team wins the draft lottery on Monday night for the No. 1 pick. That team is expected to draft Flagg in June, whoever it shall be.

